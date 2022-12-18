 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California
Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalised as she suffered a medical emergency while filming a new TV show on Friday, December 16, 2022, via TMZ.

The actress, 70, fell ill during the taping of the unnamed show at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, as the outlet confirmed the news early on Saturday, December 17. Per TMZ, Osbourne was then transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

A rep for the Ventura County Fire Department told TMZ that first responders received a “medical call” for assistance before arriving at the scene on Friday, transporting the patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Local police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to the outlet that the England native was the patient.

The Unbreakable scribe previously battled colon cancer in 2002, in which she underwent chemotherapy as treatment, via Us Magazine.

“I was going through chemo, and I’d had a massive seizure,” Sharon recalled during a December 2015 episode of The Talk, nothing that, at one point, her “blood pressure had floored” and she was “going in and out of consciousness.” She added at the time, “They gave me a blood transfusion, and that didn’t work and then they gave me the old electric shock treatment – to stop me [from] talking.”

Several years after Sharon learned she was in remission, she decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy in 2012 to lower her chances of getting cancer for a second time.

“As soon as I found out I had the breast cancer gene, I thought: ‘The odds are not in my favor,’” she told Hello! in November 2012. “I’ve had cancer before and I didn’t want to live under that cloud. I decided to just take everything off, and had a double mastectomy. For me, it wasn’t a big decision, it was a no-brainer. I didn’t want to live the rest of my life with that shadow hanging over me.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip

BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip
Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases
Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar

Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar
Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch

Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch
Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons
Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'

Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'
Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role

Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role
Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities

Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities
Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’

Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’
Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report

Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report