Sunday Dec 18 2022
Argentina crowned FIFA World Cup 2022 champions

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Argentinas Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate after winning the World Cup on December 18, 2022. — Reuters
  • Argentina beat France on penalty kicks.
  • Kylian Mbappe nets three goals for France.
  • Argentina go up by 2-0 in first half.

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well.

