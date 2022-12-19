 
New poll shows Meghan Markle is viewed favourably by 43 percent of Americans

Americans feel more positively about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than their British counterparts, according to polling for Newsweek.

The poll results were released a few days after the US-based couple's Netflix documentary premiered.

They showed that the Duchess of Sussex is viewed favorably by around 43 percent of Americans and disliked by 20 percent.

 The Telegraph wrote, "For many Americans, Harry and Meghan's story was an old-fashioned fairytale with a modern twist, one apt for the age of reckoning in America.'

The publication reported that the documentary,"Only confirmed what they already knew-thah the couple had been rejected by an austere devotion to tradition and a rigid class and racial structure."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."

