Monday Dec 19 2022
Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Paddy and his estranged wife Christine McGuinness hid their split a secret from their children for good reason as the latter explained that she and estranged husband Paddy have chosen not to tell their three children; twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felicity, about their split.

The former model, 34, parted ways with the presenter, 49, after 11 years of marriage back at the beginning of 2022, but have still been living and holidaying together to keep things 'normal' for the kids.

Explaining that they plan to spend Christmas together as a family too, the beauty added: 'It's nice for them to see mummy and daddy doing alright'.

Despite the breakup, they have remained amicable and are still living in the same Cheshire home and are currently enjoying a festive family holiday with the three children - who have all been diagnosed with autism.

And in a new interview with OK! Magazine, Christine has shared that the couple haven't and don't yet have plans to tell their children of the split.

When asked if Leo, Penelope, and Felicity are aware of their parents' relationship situation, she replied: 'No, not at all, they're so young. I'm trying just to stick to a normal routine.'

Christine and Paddy confirmed their separation in July, just hours after sharing pictures from a last-minute family holiday to Centre Parcs.

The couple, who met in 2011, were plagued with rumours of infedelity by Top Gear presenter Paddy before announcing their break-up - which they put down to marital difficulties.

And Christine's candid interview comes after she was spotted kissing Chelcee Grimes during a cosy trip to Winter Wonderland.

