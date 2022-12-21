 
King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?

King Charles has seemingly forgiven son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite increasingly ‘ferocious attacks’ on the royal family.

According to a report by the New Idea, the reason for King Charles mercy is because the monarch is focused on retaining ‘dignity’ despite Meghan and Harry’s allegations in their Netflix docuseries.

The report, citing an insider, says the King believes forgiveness and silence is the best way to retain dignity.

As an act of kindness, the monarch, 74 is set to invite the California-based royal couple to his coronation and will also mention them in a 'positive way' in his Christmas speech, pre-recorded a few days back.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “There was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of the increasingly ferocious attacks.”

Harry accused his brother Prince William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final docuseries episodes out last week.

