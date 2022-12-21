 
entertainment
Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt is reportedly very happy ever since he started going out with his alleged new girlfriend Ines De Ramon.

The Bullet Train star is said to be “enjoying every moment” of his relationship with the jewelry designer as the duo get to know each other better.

“The conversation between them flows. They make each other laugh,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “Brad’s in his element with Ines.”

The source went on to add that the Hollywood hunk “is on cloud nine” ever since he began a relationship with Ramon following messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Ramon first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted getting cosy at a Bono show together in Los Angeles last month.

Soon after their first public outing, an insider told the outlet that Pitt is “really into” the ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Pitt even took he to the afterparty for Babylon, after which a fashion industry source close to Ramon told People Magazine that he "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere."

"Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source added, noting that the pair is “planning to spend New Year's Eve together."

