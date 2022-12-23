 
Friday Dec 23 2022
AYAsim Yasin

Ch Shujaat expels Kamil Ali Agha from PML-Q

AYAsim Yasin

Friday Dec 23, 2022

PML-Qs Kamil Ali Agha(L) and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat(R). — AFP/File, Twitter/File
  • Agha chaired a meeting to remove Shujaat as party head in August.
  • Kamil didn't respond to show-cause notice issued to him.
  • Senate chairman will be asked to remove Agha as senator.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday terminated Senator Kamil Ali Agha's membership from the party and removed him as secretary general PML-Q Punjab.

Agha did not respond to a show-cause notice issued by the party chief for accepting an ‘illegal’ resolution to impeach Shujaat as the party president.

PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, on Shujaat’s directions, issued a notification for expelling Agha from the party and said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the chairman Senate would also be asked to remove Kamil Ali Agha as a senator.

The press release issued by the party said that Agha was sent a show-cause notice on August 4, 2022, seeking an explanation for holding a so-called party meeting at the Muslim League House, Lahore, on July 28, 2022.

The fault lines in the party became visible when Shujaat refused to support Elahi during the Punjab chief minister's election, saying that he would not back PTI Chairman Imran Khan's candidate — even if it was his brother.

As a result, Elahi lost the election to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz by 10 votes as they were rejected following Shujaat's letter to former deputy speaker Dost Mazari.

But Hamza's victory was short-lived as the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Elahi.

Following these developments, in late June, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the PML-Q decided to remove party president Shujaat from office, citing health issues.

“It has become necessary to isolate Ch Shujaat to save the party from destruction,” said Senator Kamil Ali Agha while talking to the media after the CWC meeting in Lahore.

However, later the PML-Q's Central Executive Committee reposed confidence in the leadership of Shujat and decided to send a show-cause notice to Senator Agha and others for holding an "illegal meeting" in Lahore.

Shujat was elected as the party president, and Cheema as secretary back in January 2021. 

