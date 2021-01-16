Can't connect right now! retry
PML-Q elects Chaudhry Shujaat as party president, Tariq Bashir Cheema as secretary general

  • Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema were elected unopposed
  • PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to lead party in Punjab, Tariq Hasan in Sindh
  • Hussain asks provincial leaders to organise party in provinces

LAHORE: Ruling party ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday elected Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as its party president and Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema as the party’s secretary-general.

Both Cheema and Hussain were elected unopposed as no candidate came forward to contest their roles.

A press release issued by the party said that the internal election process for the party had started in October last year across Pakistan from the tehsil level. It added that with the central elections held in Lahore recently, the party's electoral process was complete.

Read more: Shujaat Hussain advises govt, Opposition to hold dialogue for Pakistan’s sake

The newly elected party president thanked the provincial-level party chiefs for reimposing their trust in his leadership. He also ordered the provincial party presidents to work on the reorganisation of the party in all provinces.

Earlier, during the elections for the provincial leadership, the party had elected Tariq Hasan as the party president in Sindh, Saeed-ul-Hasan Mandokhel to lead the party in Balochistan and for the Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter of PML-Q, Mehboob Allahjan.

The party had elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its president for the same province, while in Gilgit Baltistan the party will be led by Asadullah Khan.

