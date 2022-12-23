Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott got ready in her latest Tik Tok video and stole her dad's jacket to complete her look.

Hailie Jade posted a "getting ready" video on TikTok and gave her followers a peek at her outfit – which included a jacket that is stolen from the Slim Shady rapper’s closet.

The influencer shared her beauty routine while talking about the outfit she was wearing to go out for a Piston game with boyfriend Evan McClintock, she revealed its her Without Me hitmaker dad’s vintage jacket.

The Puma ambassador paired the jacket with a mix of leather and denim pants, which she described as “business in the front, party in the back” and classic red Puma suede sneakers, which she has in every color.

Eminem’s daughter showed off her outfit for the Pistons game, including her dad’s jacket.

"Random fun fact, my family used to go to Pistons games a lot when we were younger but we haven’t really gone in a while," the Just a Little Shady podcast host told her 1.3 million followers.

"I showed that varsity jacket and I actually stole it from my dad a few years ago," the Hailie’s Song muse continued, referencing her famous father.

“I’m assuming it’s from when we used to go to games when I was younger but I’ve never really had a chance to wear it so I’m excited to wear that too!”

“‘Stole it from my dad’ the way it’s Eminem is so wild to me lol,” one follower laughed in the comments.