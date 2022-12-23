 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘nothing but unloved losers’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been linked as ‘nothing more than unloved losers’ per royal experts.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “They’re spewing endless toxic hate at their families and causing huge anger and pain in the process to people, in the case of Harry’s family, who they know can’t and won’t publicly respond.”

“They’re also causing mounting damage to an institution that they happily trade off while they berate, smear and diminish it.”

“This is cowardly, treacherous, and despicable. And in the end, Meghan and Harry will lose because people who heartlessly ditch their families for commercial gain very rarely end up as anything but unloved losers.”

