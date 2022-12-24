 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of tWitch Boss' death ahead of Christmas.

Speaking in a new video posted on her Instagram, the 64-year-old admits that she is still shocked by the sudden demise of her colleague.

TWitch Boss attended suicide earlier this month.

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” Ellen began in her video.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it.”

The comedian continued, “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him… we do the things he loved to do.”

“I know it’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everybody in the comments said, if you knew him you knew that, if you didn’t know that you saw it,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'
'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady

'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady
Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected

Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected
BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day

BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day
Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'
Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx
Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'

Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'
Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews

Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews