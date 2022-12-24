 
sports
WATCH: Haris Rauf, soon-to-be wife donning white for nikah ceremony

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (L) and his soon-to-be wife Muzna Masood Malik (R). — Twitter/Instagram
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is all set to tie the knot today with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik in a close gathering in Islamabad. 

The pictures and videos of the bride and groom have been circulating on social media and fans are going gaga over the couple. 

The pictures show Haris's soon-to-be wife all dressed up in a white dress before their nikah ceremony. In one of the videos, Muzna could be seen showing her henna with "HR 150" written on her hand. 

Meanwhile, Haris could be seen wearing a white traditional sherwani with trousers and black loafers. 

Some of the prominent cricketers are likely to attend the nikah ceremony. According to reports, rukhsati will take place later next year.

Let's take a look at how fans are reacting:

One of the users, sharing pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's picture, said that he has put on an "iconic look" for his best friend's ceremony. 

Haris, who started his career with tape ball cricket, found his feet in international cricket after being picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia for high-class training. The right-arm pacer went on to represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut from Pakistan in 2020.

With his pace and aggression, Haris rose to fame in no time, having won several matches for Pakistan with the bowl over the past couple of years.

Currently, he is undergoing a rehabilitation program following an injury near his thigh.

Another pacer and Haris's close friend Shaheen will tie the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023. 

