Shahid Afridi appointed chief selector for New Zealand series

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket during a Pakistan Super League match. -—PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim chief of the Men’s National Selection Committee for the home series against New Zealand.

The PCB announced the new panel today after sacking the selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim.

Other members of the selection panel are Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid (member PCB Management Committee) will be the Convener.

Announcing the development, PCB Management Committee chief Najam Sethi: “I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand."

Sethi said that Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear.

“He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent. So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern day game.

The PCB chief reposed confidence in Shahid Afridi and hoped he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi said that he will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of his abilities.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans.

“I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

Shahid Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20I from 1996 to 2018 in which he scored a total of 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets. He also captained the national side in 83 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord’s.

Another member of the committee, Abdul Razzaq, played 343 international matches and scored 7,419 runs and took 389 wickets in his 17-year career from 1996 to 2013.

He was also a member of the side that won the 2009 side that lifted the T20 World Cup at Lord’s.

Rao Iftikhar played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is from 2004 to 2010.