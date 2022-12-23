PCB sacks selection committee, Governing Board members: sources

Pakistan's chief selector Muhammad Wasim. — AFP/File

Men, Women, and Junior selection committees also terminated

PCB Governing Board ceases to exist after 2019 constitution termination: message

PM aapointed Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman on Wednesday

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee on Friday informed the PCB Governing Board members and heads of selection committee's including chief selector Muhammad Wasim about about their termination, sources told Geo News.

Officials, privy to the development, said that PCB informed the officials that their position no longer exists after the termination of PCB's 2019 constitution.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim was also informed about the termination of his position via an e-mail today. The women and junior selection committees would also be reconstituted.

Termination of the 2019 constitution

"The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored," tweeted Sethi.

Following the dissolution of the PCB constitution of 2019, the Chairman of the management committee of the sport's governing body Najam Sethi announced that the "cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more."



To revive the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 2014 Constitution, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a management committee and named former PCB chief Najam Sethi as its chief.



The management committee was tasked to repeal the PCB Constitution 2019, approving the proposal in para 7 of the summary.

To initiate the process, the proposal and names of those inducted into the committee will be placed before the federal cabinet.

Other committee members proposed by the premier include star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir, ex-Test cricketer Haroon Rashid and former cricketer Shafqat Rana.

Former members of PCB's board of governors, including Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Ayaz Butt, and Arif Saeed, were also named for the committee.

Other members included Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday, former president of Quetta Association Gul Muhammad, ex-president Larkana Tanvir Ahmed, and ex-director of PCB's National High-Performance Centre Aized Syed.

PCB Constitution 2019

PCB's 2019 Constitution, implemented by former PCB chief Ehsan Mani, did not allow the prime minister to withdraw or remove the incumbent Chairman of the board, after which a vote of no-confidence by a three-fourth majority of the governing board was the only way to remove the PCB chief.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan assumed the PM office in 2018, ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi resigned, and Mani took charge after his departure. After completing his three-year term, he refused an extension last year, after which Ramiz Raja took control of the board.