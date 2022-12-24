King Charles relaxed as Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan on same page for one crucial point

Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - who have not been on good terms for last few years - seem to be on the same page for one very important royal traditions regarding their children's parenting and upbringing.



A royal expert has shared the similarities in the Waleses and Sussexes' approach to parenthood, saying both the couples all display the same important parenting style even though the two families now have very different circumstances, with William and Kate, alongside their kids, residing in Windsor while Harry and Meghan's living in Montecito.

"Both couples appear to prioritise hands-on parenting and a normal upbringing for their children. Both have also demonstrated a commitment to children's health and wellbeing," Sex and relationship expert Niki Davis-Fainbloom told Express UK.



At one point, Niki claimed that the Duke "takes on a larger role in caring for Archie than is traditional for royal fathers".

They have brought their children up under extreme public scrutiny and interest, under the royal spotlight.



She continued: "Both the parents care for their children and make an effort to give them as normal an upbringing as possible.



"Kate has also been praised for her efforts to promote children's mental health, including through her work as a patron of the charity Place2Be.

Niki noted that "every family is different and parenting styles can vary greatly, even in the same family, but theses guys seem to be on the same page about parenting their kids."

"It is also important to consider that the media focuses on and exaggerates certain aspects of public figures' lives, and it is difficult to know the full extent of Meghan and Harry or Kate and William's parenting styles based on media reports alone," the expert added.



King Charles would surely be relaxed on this point that both the couples proudly give times to their kids and make things normal for their childhood.