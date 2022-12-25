Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam to meet Shahid Afridi today to finalise playing XI for first Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaking during a press conference on December 25, 2022. — Twitter/PCB

Babar says Afridi will meet today to discuss final XI.

"We will try to select best possible XI," says skipper.

Says Karachi pitch looks similar to that in Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said that the squad for the first Test against New Zealand will be finalised after holding discussions with newly-appointed interim chief selector Shahid Afridi today.

Speaking during a press conference, Babar said that the final squad hasn't been finalised yet, adding that he will have a meeting with Afridi. "We will try to select the best possible XI," he said.

The prolific right-hander also stated that the pitch in Karachi looks similar to that in Australia.



“Pitch looks good. I think we can say that it is similar to the ones in Australia. As you know, here [in Karachi] the behaviour of the pitch changes every day,” he added.



Babar also opened up about the inclusion of three additional players in the Pakistan squad on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim selection committee had included pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan in the Pakistan Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand.



“Yes, we had a discussion on it [inclusion of three additional players]. Obviously, they have their own mindset. I gave them my opinion and, in the end, we did what was best for our side,” he said.

The Pakistan skipper also admitted that Pakistan, who have lost four Test matches in a row on home soil, haven’t played good cricket in the recent past but he backed his players to make a strong comeback.

“I accept that we didn’t play good cricket at times. There were things that we should have executed in a better manner but we couldn’t do that,” he said.

"I feel no pressure because pressure brings your game down. I'm a confident captain and I have confidence in my players. We will try our best to make a comeback in the series since it is a new day and a new team,” he concluded.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Revised itinerary

26-30 December — 1st Test, Karachi

2-6 January — 2nd Test, Karachi

9 January — 1st ODI, Karachi

11 January — 2nd ODI, Karachi

13 January — 3rd ODI, Karachi