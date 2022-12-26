 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘still wants to remain loyal to the Crown’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts weigh in on the possibility of Prince Harry still being true to the Crown.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made this admission while speaking to The Sun.

He pondered the possibility of Prince Harry’s loyalties and began by addressing the ‘frustration and anger’ that was visible in Prince Harry’s face.

“His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness.”

However, at the same time it also appeared the prince was yet ‘loyal’ to The Crown.

“It’s clear he wanted to leave his royal duties but also wanted to remain loyal to the queen and to his father,” Mr Darren claimed.

“He was being pulled into directions and trying to do his best for his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Meghan Markle issued stern warning
Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition
Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game
'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report
Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids

Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids