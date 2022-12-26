Prince Harry ‘still wants to remain loyal to the Crown’: report

File Footage

Royal experts weigh in on the possibility of Prince Harry still being true to the Crown.



Body language expert Darren Stanton made this admission while speaking to The Sun.

He pondered the possibility of Prince Harry’s loyalties and began by addressing the ‘frustration and anger’ that was visible in Prince Harry’s face.

“His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness.”

However, at the same time it also appeared the prince was yet ‘loyal’ to The Crown.

“It’s clear he wanted to leave his royal duties but also wanted to remain loyal to the queen and to his father,” Mr Darren claimed.

“He was being pulled into directions and trying to do his best for his family.”