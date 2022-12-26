 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

King Charles has been called out for being ‘utterly powerless’ following his Christmas address to the nation.

This claim has been brought to light by constitutional commentator Peter Hunt, in a piece on Twitter.

Constitutional commentator Peter Hunt made this claim in his piece for Twitter.

There, he wrote, “The cost-of-living crisis features in Charles’ Christmas broadcast: ‘….at this time of great anxiety and hardship…for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm…’”

“Foodbanks, once remarkable and shaming for a nation, now normalised.”

“The broadcast captures a constitutional king’s impotence – he can praise those who help, but he can’t question publicly why more isn’t being done to prevent such hardship.”

This accusation has come just a few hours after the King's Christmas address went public. 



More From Entertainment:

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent
Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Meghan Markle issued stern warning
Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition
Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game
Dutch King Willem-Alexander welcomes government’s slavery apology

Dutch King Willem-Alexander welcomes government’s slavery apology
'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence