‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

King Charles has been called out for being ‘utterly powerless’ following his Christmas address to the nation.



This claim has been brought to light by constitutional commentator Peter Hunt, in a piece on Twitter.

There, he wrote, “The cost-of-living crisis features in Charles’ Christmas broadcast: ‘….at this time of great anxiety and hardship…for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm…’”

“Foodbanks, once remarkable and shaming for a nation, now normalised.”

“The broadcast captures a constitutional king’s impotence – he can praise those who help, but he can’t question publicly why more isn’t being done to prevent such hardship.”

This accusation has come just a few hours after the King's Christmas address went public.



