 
pakistan
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

'Fake news': UAE denies reports of visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday Dec 26, 2022

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters/File
  • No such ban has been imposed by UAE govt: consulate general.
  • Says Pakistani citizens can apply to visit or any other UAE visa.
  • Adds rumours like this are spread from time to time.

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates on Monday strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as "fake news". 

The statement was made by the Consulate General of the UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi. Speaking to Geo News, Remeithi said that no such ban has been imposed by the UAE government. 

Reports were being circulated that the gulf country is not allowing visas to some of the Pakistani cities including Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli, Khushab, Khurrum Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur. 

The poster warned people to not apply if they belong to any of the aforementioned cities. 

"Your visa will be rejected and the fee is non-refundable," it added, 

While expressing his regret over these reports, Remeithi said that Pakistani citizens can apply to visit or any other UAE visa, adding that they are being provided visas. 

He told that apart from the consulates in Islamabad and Lahore, he is personally issuing visas to the citizens born or residing in these cities, from the Karachi consulate. 

The consulate general also said that rumours like this are spread from time to time. 

