From Okara to Karachi: Fan travels on motorcycle to meet Babar, Rizwan

Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of Okara, travelled on his motorbike for four days to come to Karachi and watch his favourite stars, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, in action in the first Test against New Zealand.



Talking to Geo News, Aijaz said he is a big fan of the Pakistan cricket team, especially Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan. He added that he travelled over 1,300 kms on his bike to reach Karachi and hopes to meet the two stars.

The young man had pictures of the two batters printed on the back of his shirt. He said he had only visited Karachi once for personal work, but this time the Pakistani duo's love had brought him here.

The cricket enthusiast expressed his support for the Pakistan team, saying he would not stop supporting them just because they lost one series.

Aijaz also welcomed the New Zealand team in Pakistan, adding that he wants to tell the world that Pakistan is a safe country for cricket and that the people of Pakistan are very hospitable.

First Test

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Test match against New Zealand in the National Bank Sports Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan scored 115-4 against New Zealand at lunch on day one of the opening Test in Karachi.

Skipper Babar Azam scored an unbeaten fifty for the hosts in the first session.

The home team made three changes from the last Test, which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash.



Sarfaraz Ahmed is playing his first Test since January 2019, while pacer Mir Hamza returns for the first time in four years.