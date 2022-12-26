 
sports
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pakistan bat first in Karachi Test against New Zealand

By
SDSports desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

  • Pakistan make three changes in playing XI.
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed playing 50th Test.
  • Mir Hamza inducted in playing XI.

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Monday won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test against New Zealand played at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena.

The home team made three changes from the last Test which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash.

Former Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed has made a comeback to the team after four years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter is playing the 50th Test — the first on his home ground. Pacer Mir Hamza has been included in the XI in place of Naseem Shah who has not recovered fully from his injury.

Hamza is playing a Test for the first time since 2018.

New Zealand start the Test with three spinners and as many pace bowlers.

The visitors were also beaten 3-0 by England in their last Test series.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

More From Sports:

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score most international runs in a year

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score most international runs in a year
Mickey Arthur 2.0: South African accepts Pakistan's coaching job

Mickey Arthur 2.0: South African accepts Pakistan's coaching job
Sarfaraz Ahmed to make a comeback in Test squad after four years

Sarfaraz Ahmed to make a comeback in Test squad after four years
Haris Rauf issues clarification about wife Muzna Masood Malik

Haris Rauf issues clarification about wife Muzna Masood Malik
'New day, new series': Pakistan look forward to New Zealand despite England whitewash

'New day, new series': Pakistan look forward to New Zealand despite England whitewash
Shahid Afridi hints at Sarfaraz Ahmed's inclusion in final XI against New Zealand

Shahid Afridi hints at Sarfaraz Ahmed's inclusion in final XI against New Zealand
New Zealand all-rounder says Pakistan 'pose threat' to Kiwis

New Zealand all-rounder says Pakistan 'pose threat' to Kiwis
Pak vs NZ: Tim Southee says Black Caps to stick to their own style, not follow England

Pak vs NZ: Tim Southee says Black Caps to stick to their own style, not follow England
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam to meet Shahid Afridi today to finalise playing XI for first Test

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam to meet Shahid Afridi today to finalise playing XI for first Test
Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside
Shadab Khan breaks T20 record

Shadab Khan breaks T20 record
Pak vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan added to Test squad

Pak vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan added to Test squad