Pakistan bat first in Karachi Test against New Zealand

— PCB

Pakistan make three changes in playing XI.

Sarfaraz Ahmed playing 50th Test.

Mir Hamza inducted in playing XI.

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Monday won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test against New Zealand played at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena.

The home team made three changes from the last Test which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash.

Former Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed has made a comeback to the team after four years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter is playing the 50th Test — the first on his home ground. Pacer Mir Hamza has been included in the XI in place of Naseem Shah who has not recovered fully from his injury.

Hamza is playing a Test for the first time since 2018.



New Zealand start the Test with three spinners and as many pace bowlers.

The visitors were also beaten 3-0 by England in their last Test series.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed



New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel