Monday Dec 26 2022
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss has shared a cosy festive snap after sister Lottie made a big revelation about her.

British fashion icon Kate Moss48, looked radiant as she wrapped up in a blanket and enjoyed a drink in the photo shared on her wellness brand Cosmoss' Instagram page.

Kate covered herself with a colourful patterned blanket and glanced over her shoulder at the camera as she posed for the yuletide snap.

The photo comes after Lottie launched another attack on Kate earlier this week in the latest issue of Glamour Magazine UK, insisting she's never been close to her.

In the new post, Kate wore her blonde locks loose as they cascaded down over her shoulders.

The mother-of-one sported a barely-there make-up palette, revealing her natural beauty.

The post was captioned: 'Merry Christmas to all' with two star emojis.

Lottie said earlier this week that she does not really have a relationship with her sister in an explosive piece published in the glossy magazine.

Lottie recalled: 'When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss's sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don’t really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about).


