 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage revealed in a recent interview that he would like to star in a musical as he has never done in his career, as reported by Mid-Day.

Nicolas has been featured in various films from several different genres; however, he never got a chance to star in a musical. He shared that he would like to do so now and he thinks he would do good as Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Nicolas said, "I haven't done a musical yet, I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

When asked if he would like to play any specific character in a musical, Nicholas said, "I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham
Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood