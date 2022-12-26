Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage revealed in a recent interview that he would like to star in a musical as he has never done in his career, as reported by Mid-Day.

Nicolas has been featured in various films from several different genres; however, he never got a chance to star in a musical. He shared that he would like to do so now and he thinks he would do good as Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Nicolas said, "I haven't done a musical yet, I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

When asked if he would like to play any specific character in a musical, Nicholas said, "I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023.