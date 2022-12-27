Lily Collins explains how she’s faced ‘a lot of rejections’ early on in acting career

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has recently opened up about facing “rejections” at the beginning of her acting career.



In a new interview with V magazine, Lily, who is the daughter of Phil Collins, revealed, “I definitely got rejected a lot at the beginning.”

The Love, Rosie actress shared, “I was told ‘no’ over and over and over again. The feedback was that I was too green. I was like, I don’t know what that means.”

Explaining green during interview, the actress told publication, “Like, green as in ‘go’? But really, I needed a little more maturing, practice, and experience.”

Lily continued, “I guess, for me, it was always really important to not take rejection as, ‘No, this isn’t going to be for you.’”

“It was just, ‘No, not right now’,” remarked the 33-year-old.

While talking about her acting passion, Lily pointed out, “I think whatever creative outlet, whether it’s music, acting, or writing, if you want to be a lawyer, a dancer, if you feel strongly that it is just so much a part of who you are, deep down to the core, you know that, ultimately, you’re going to get there somehow.”

In another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress also talked about the difference between character in Netflix hit series and Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw.

Lily commented, “It is true that there is romance.”

However, she added, “Emily is a contemporary woman who is more focused on her career and her friends whereas the protagonist in Sex and the City is in quest for a man.”