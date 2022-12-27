 
Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock reveals the release date of his upcoming stand-up comedy special Selective Outrage as the comedy special is set to release on Netflix on March 4, as reported by US Magazine.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be broadcasted live on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. This will also be recorded as the first live global event on Netflix.

The comedy set is to be broadcasted one week before the 2024 Oscars which are set for March 12. The stand-up special will also mark Chris's first televised special after he was slapped on the stage by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards last March.

Rock was presenting at the ceremony when he made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, who suffers from Alopecia. This was when Will Smith went onto the stage and slapped the comedian.

However, Will apologized later. He said, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

