Drew Barrymore on ‘slaying dragons’ despite a ‘crippling year’

TV show host Drew Barrymore has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the ‘triumphant’ year she’s had despite ‘crippling difficulties’ rearing their ugly head.

he star made her candid admissions to People Magazine, during the course of a candid chat.

There, she weighed in on her troubles with addiction, as well as the ‘death’ of her dream after divorce.

in Drew’s eyes, her divorce was “cripplingly difficult” especially since she had to move from California to New York in order to be closer to her ex’s family.” She started by saying.

“It just took me down,There are times where you can look at someone you think is a strong person and see them so broken and go, 'How the f*** did they get there?' And I was that person. I broke.”

In the end, drinking was the only thing that helped dull the pain, “It was just trying to numb the pain and feel good -- and alcohol totally did that for me. The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, 'You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what's best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it's getting the better of you'.”