Registration of FIR ordered against Hidayat-ur-Rehman for Gwadar’s cop killing

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove on Tuesday ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Haq do Tehreek Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the martyrdom of a policeman during protests in Gwadar.

According to Balochistan Police, firing by protestors of Haq do Tehreek sit-in led to the martyrdom of Constable Yasir Saeed deployed for their protection.

Reacting to the death of the constable, Chief Minister Blaochistan in a statement directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects involved in the incident. A report of the incident has been requested and a special team has been ordered to be formed to arrest the suspects.

“Such incidents are intolerable. An FIR should be filed against chairman Haq do Tehreek,” said the home minister.

Meanwhile, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman has called for the release of the missing leadership and workers of his movement. He also alleged that the police were responsible for the firing that occurred during their protests.



“The sit-in was peaceful for two months, all the big processions were peaceful. The government has resorted to violence after succumbing to the pressure of the mafia,” he said.

On the other hand, the coastal highway which was blocked by the protestors has been opened for traffic after the sit-in was called off.

Coastal Highway blocked

The Coastal Highway was blocked on Monday in protest near Gwadar's Sarbandan area after seven "Haq do Tehreek" supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala, were arrested by the police.

The protestors were demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

The HDT was protesting in Gwadar for nearly eight weeks under the leadership of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem had alleged that the protestors tried to shut the Gwadar port after which the police took action and arrested some of them.

She added that the movement's attitude is provocative.