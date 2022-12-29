 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has given Prince William 'thorn in flesh' with attacks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry's memoir titled 'Spare' is a source of concern for Prince William.

A source close to the Prince of Wales reveals that the father-of-three is disappointed in his brother trying to air his dirty laundry.

They told US Weekly: "The docuseries is a thorn in the flesh for William. He's disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light.

"William was hoping they could move on after the 'CBS' interview, but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."

The insider added: "William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'pulls handbrake' after making 'misogynistic' remark on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'pulls handbrake' after making 'misogynistic' remark on Meghan Markle
Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert

Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert
'Silly rabbit' Prince Edward shows anger at King Charles in public?

'Silly rabbit' Prince Edward shows anger at King Charles in public?
Prince Harry 'relationship with media' stopped 'overnight' after Meghan entry

Prince Harry 'relationship with media' stopped 'overnight' after Meghan entry
Madonna shares rare pictures with four of her kids from in festive mood

Madonna shares rare pictures with four of her kids from in festive mood
Meghan and Harry say they had plans to move to New Zealand or South Africa

Meghan and Harry say they had plans to move to New Zealand or South Africa

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list
Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’

Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’
Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media
Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir
Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack

Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack
Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet in the sweetest way: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'

Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet in the sweetest way: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'