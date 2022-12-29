 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Seaview to remain open for Karachiites on New Year’s eve

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Photograph of a horse and its owner at the Seaview beach in Karachi. — Reuters/File
Photograph of a horse and its owner at the Seaview beach in Karachi. — Reuters/File

The Karachi police Thursday announced keeping Seaview beach open for citizens — who rush to the popular destination in huge numbers — to celebrate New Year's Eve on December 31.

District South's Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza, in a statement, said Karachi's residents will be able to enjoy the New Year night's festivities at the amusement spot.

The police personnel will also implement extraordinary security measures to ensure safety and peace on the site. However, the police warned the beach's visitors to remain calm during celebrations.

Over 2,500 policemen will perform security duties in and around Seaview, he said.

"Celebrate New Year within civil law, hoarding will not be allowed," the police officer said, warning strict action against those who indulge in uncouth behaviour.

The law enforcer further warned the citizens that any person who resorts to aerial firing would face attempt to murder charges. He also alerted the metropolis' citizens against one-wheeling and rash driving.

Mounted Police and Shaheen Force will be deployed on the roads to protect citizens, while 150 lady constables will also perform security duties on New Year's night, Raza said.

From 10pm on New Year's night, the road adjacent to Seaview will be kept one-way, while police have also warned against using unnecessary fireworks.

