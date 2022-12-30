Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana once revealed the difference between the personalities of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking in an ITN interview, the former Princess of Wales revealed that her eldest, Prince William is an enthusiast while younger Prince Harry likes to observe things.



"Do you find already that Prince William has a will of his own?," interviewer Alastair Burnet asked in the 1985 clip.

To which Diana replied: "Well he certainly does, he's a typical three-year-old, I work with three-year-olds, he's very enthusiastic about things, pushes himself right into it, he's not at all shy."

"Where else perhaps Harry is more quiet and just watches, whether he copies William we wait and see but he's a different character altogether," she noted.



At the time of the interview, William was a toddler while Harry was just a baby.