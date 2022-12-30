Prince Harry says Princess Diana was one of the 'naughtiest parents'

Prince Harry fondly spoke about his mother, Princess Diana, in an earlier interview.

In an ITV documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his mother was "one of the naughtiest parents".



"She was fun through and through," he said. "One of her mottos to me was, 'You can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught.' She would come and watch us play football and, you know, smuggle sweets into our socks."



Princess Diana passed away in an accident in Paris in 1997 alongside boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed.