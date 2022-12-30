 
pakistan
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

How much is Haq Mehr of Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi’s nuptials were performed in a brightly-lit and colourful ceremony on Friday in Karachi.

A video, which popped up on social media, shows the solemnisation of Aqsa’s Nikah with Naseer Khan, while national cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi can also be seen attending the event.

The Nikah is a marriage contract officiated by a cleric in Muslim weddings.

During the ceremony, the Nikahkhwan (the cleric officiating the ritual) can be heard saying: “Naseer Khan, I have solemnised your nikah with Aqsa Shahid Afridi against a Haq Mehr (dower) of 131 tola silver, having a current value of Rs260,952, before these witnesses. Do you accept Aqsa Afridi — daughter of Shahid Afridi — in your Nikah (as your lawfully wedded wife)?”

At this Naseer replies: “Qubool hai (I do)."

