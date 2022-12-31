 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87
‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87

Veteran actor Bob Penny, who performed in movies such as, Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died on Sunday, Christmas Day. He was 87.

Penny's cause of death was not revealed in an online obituary shared by the Laughlin Service Funeral Home.

Born in 1935, the Alabama native appeared in more than 30 films and television shows throughout his career as an actor.

Additional credits on Penny’s acting profile included; Fried Green Tomatoes, When Will I Be Loved, Mississippi Burning, My Cousin Vinny and The Legend of Bagger Vance, as well as seven episodes of the TV series In the Heat of the Night.

Prior to acting, Penny spent the majority of his early days as a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he taught poetry and English.

Penny retired after 32 years in education in 1990 to focus on his acting career.

Penny is survived by his brother, William Earl Penny (Betty), his sister, Jean Marion Yount.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row
King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’

King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’
Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad

Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad
Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest

Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest
Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93

Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami
King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May
Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Kim Kardashian on going through 'cold winter' after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on going through 'cold winter' after Pete Davidson split
'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release