Miley Cyrus to release new single ‘Flowers’ in January, 2023

It's a new year and a new single from Miley Cyrus.

While hosting her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday evening, December 31st, 2022, it was revealed that the singer, 29, will be releasing a new single, titled Flowers, on January 13th, 2023.

The announcement came on the heels of posters plastered across various cities that read: New Year New Miley. The NYE tease was first accompanied online by a 17-second clip teasing the music video, which shows Cyrus in a metallic gold outfit and shades walking uphill. Later on in the special, a second teaser clip — this one clocking in at 13-seconds — showed Cyrus in a bathing suit strutting through sprinklers, per Billboard.

Back in November, talk about new music from the Prisoner singer surfaced when she was reunited with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

At the time, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shared a series of photographs on Instagram from a studio session, where Cyrus appeared to be making some new music. The post was captioned, “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!”

Known for her ever-changing musical styles, Cyrus released her album Plastic Hearts in 2020. Prior to that, the singer has six studio albums: 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and 2017's Younger Now.