Sunday Jan 01 2023
Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Netflix unveiled the first look of young Lady Danburry in the upcoming Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Ringing in the new year, the streaming giant released a still from the limited series by Shonda Rhimes, which shows young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas. According to Netflix, the snapshot comes from Episode 6 of the series.

In the image, Arsema’s Lady Danbury is seen standing outside with a look of apprehension on her face as she faces someone — though it’s unclear who she is confronting, it may possibly be young Queen Charlotte played by India Amarteifio.

Netflix describes the series will find Agatha ‘under the thumb of a much older husband.’ Agatha develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte to find a way into society. Agatha, with her social savvy and hard-won marital expertise, becomes a guiding light for the queen.

Netflix and Shondaland announced back in May 2021 that there was a Bridgerton prequel in the works that would focus on a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's character, Queen Charlotte. In the original series, Lady Danburry played by Adjoa Andoh.

The series will tell the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Along with Rosheuvel and Andoh, the new series will also be featuring the story of Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell in Bridgerton). The cast for the prequel is as follows: Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

