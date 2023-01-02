Gen (retd) Bajwa wanted 'clear-cut' neutrality, claims SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan

PML-N leader Malik Ahmad khan addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore on April 16, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted "clear-cut neutrality" because he believed Imran Khan and his team failed to perform despite complete support, claimed Special Assistance to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan, The News reported.

Speaking during the Geo News programme "Jirga", the special assistant said that he has proof of how Khan was saved from disqualification because of Gen (retd) Bajwa, adding that Khan's former aide Jahangir Tareen became a target due to that.

Malik further said that the former army chief had felt that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief did bad to the country.

He said that the money trail was not provided in the Bani Gala case, rather details of Niazi Services and Jemima Khan’s gift were submitted.

He said that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar changed the 70-year-old jurisdiction [of the apex court], adding it’s Nisar's own verdict in the Rana Aftab case that penalty would be imposed only after recording witness, but then the penalty was given by him while he sat in the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has rewritten the constitution. I also object to [verdict] in the case of Punjab assembly members."

The SAPM questioned the ex-CJP about what former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar did for Lahore.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that there is a need for grand dialogue and reconciliation. Speaking about Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Malik said that the CM has lost confidence and he does not have a majority by his side.

Bani Gala issue

Last month, Malik also claimed that the former COAS had influenced Nisar to favour the PTI chief in the Bani Gala house case.



However, the former CJP termed the claim rubbish and completely baseless. He stated that the former army chief never influenced his decisions directly or indirectly.

Saqib said that the entire Bani Gala was built illegally, and the case was about regularising all the properties on the premises.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also rejected the SAPM's claim, saying the COAS controlling the CJP was a serious allegation. He demanded that the Supreme Court registrar take notice of the claims.

On regularising Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, he said the PTI chairman built his home in the area when there were no rules regulating such constructions. He explained that the apex court in the case had directed the CDA to make rules to regulate construction in the Bani Gala area.

A source close to the retired COAS said that Gen (retd) Bajwa never contacted Nisar or the judiciary in this case. However, he alleged that a key intelligence officer saved Khan from disqualification.

NRO to Imran Khan

Malik also made claims that Gen (retd) Bajwa had given an NRO to Khan. When asked about the nature of the alleged NRO, he said that the former premier should come forward and say under oath that he had not been given the NRO in the Bani Gala residence case when it was being heard by the court of the then Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar.

Malik claimed to have all the evidence on how and when it happened, the people involved, and who sent messages to whom. To a question, Malik said: “I stand by it [my statement] and I have complete evidence [to back it up.” He added that Jahangir Tareen was the collateral victim of this case.

It is relevant to mention that Malik was among those PML-N leaders who have been close to the retired army chief.