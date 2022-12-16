Imran Khan got an 'NRO' from Gen (retd) Bajwa: Malik Ahmed

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said on Friday that it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who got an "NRO" from Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, as he saved him from disqualification in the Bani Gala case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa gave an 'NRO 2' to the PDM leaders.

Addressing a press conference on Friday the PML-N leader said that it was Imran Khan who benefitted from an NRO given by General Bajwa, and he had to disqualify Jahangir Tarin as collateral damage. He added that they informed Gen (retd) Bajwa at that time that Imran Khan would prove to be fatal for the country.

Ahmed added that Khan has turned his guns to Gen (retd) Bajwa since his 'cypher' and 'not' narratives got flushed.

Khan's allegations

In his address on Thursday, the PTI chief claimed that the "gang of corrupts" were getting clean chits nowadays under the 'NRO II' granted to them by the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In his address via video link, Khan made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returning to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London.

Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa committed cruelty to the country by granting NRO-II to the gang of corrupt elements.

Lashing out at the former army chief, the PTI reiterated that his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country.

Khan said: “Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in Maqsood Chaprasi (a peon at the Ramzan Sugar Mills) case, has also returned and given lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return (homeland)."

Cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had been quashed, the former prime minister added.

"Gen (retd) Bajwa told me to grant NRO II to the then-opposition when [the government had to pass laws related to the] Financial Action Task Force. It was Gen (retd) Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then-opposition."

The ex-PM also earlier accused the former COAS of betrayal and added that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed. He has also admitted that giving an extension to COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa was a "mistake".

