Monday Jan 02 2023
King Charles shares first statement of 2023 ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir

Monday Jan 02, 2023

King Charles has shared his first statement of the year 2023 days before the release of son Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all will be out on January 10.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, posted the monarch’s statement on Twitter to congratulate everyone in the New Year Honours List.

Retweeting the Cabinet Office’s tweet, King Charles said, “Congratulations to everyone in the New Year Honours List! We look forward to welcoming you to your Investiture.”

Earlier, the Cabinet office published the list, saying: “We have published the 2023 New Year Honours List, marking the incredible service and contribution of individuals across the UK and overseas.

“A huge congratulations to all recipients.”

This is King Charles first statement of the year 2023 ahead of release of Harry’s Spare.

