Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry has made reconciliation offer to his father King Charles and brother Prince William in first interview of 2023, saying 'I want a family not an institution' as the trailer is out.



In his explosive talks with ITV News' Tom Bradby the Duke appeared getting emotional as he extended an olive branch to his father and brother.

King Charles' younger son has said the royal family have shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" with him and Meghan Markle, in a promotional clip shared today ahead of an interview with ITV to be broadcast this Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke of his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, saying he wanted to "get his father back" and to "have his brother back".



In the short video released today for 'Harry: The Interview', Harry tells ITV News presenter Tom Bradby that it "didn't have to be this way", and that he wants "a family, not an institution".

ITV confirmed it has recorded a long interview with Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 to start a new life in North America with his wife Meghan Markle. It will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, two days before the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

Harry's new inter view comes just weeks after the sussexes' tell-all Netflix documentary series 'Harry & Meghan', in which the couple speak of the fallout from their decision to step down as working royals.