Sindh govt to remove Karachi, Hyderabad DMC administrators: sources

Govt to consult MQM-P before announcing removal: sources

PTI approaches SHC over appointments.

SHC issues notices to chief secretary, ECP, to submit responses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to remove the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) administrators' in Karachi and Hyderabad, sources told Geo News.

Sources said that the Sindh government would take the MQM-P into confidence before announcing the removal of the officers.

The government would remove DMC East, Korangi, and Hyderabad administrators as ECP has declared the appointment of all administrators against the rules.

The development came after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the appointment of the Karachi Administrator Saif-ur-Rehman and three DMC chiefs.



SHC issued notices to the chief secretary Sindh, the secretary local government, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ordering them to submit responses on the matter on January 4 (Wednesday).

PTI leader Bilal through his lawyer advocate Shahab Imaam filed the plea claiming that the appointments were politically influenced as all three DMC administrators are members of the MQM-P Raabta Committee.

The appointment of the administrators is to influence the upcoming local government polls, the application read.

It added that the administrators were appointed despite a prohibition on transfers and postings after the issuance of the local government polls schedule. The plea added that the Sindh government and MQM-P are ridiculing the electoral rules and regulations.

The PTI leader urged the court to nullify the "unlawful" appointments.

Saif-ur-Rehman was appointed administrator of Karachi replacing PPP's Murtaza Wahab, while Furqan Ateeb, Shakeel, and Muhammad Sharif were appointed administrators of three DMCs on December 8.



Shakeel Ahmed was nominated administrator District East, Shareef Khan administrator District Central, and Furqan Ateeb administrator District Korangi.

Administrator Dr Saif served as the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori before his appointment.