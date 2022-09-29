Murtaza Wahab still Karachi administrator after Sindh govt refuses to accept resignation

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab gestures while addressing a press conference in Karachi, on September 26, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News screengrab

Sindh govt asks Murtaza Wahab to continue as KMC administrator.

Nasir Shah says CM Sindh has praised Wahab's role as administrator.

Wahab had resigned earlier this week after a Sindh High Court order.

KARACHI: The Sindh government says Barrister Murtaza Wahab unduly decided to resign in the heat of the moment, asking him to continue working in his capacity as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah disclosed this on Wednesday as he addressed a press conference along with Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, The News reported.

Wahab had submitted his resignation on Monday following an order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) that restrained the K-Electric from collecting municipal taxes from the people of Karachi through its power bills.

To a query, the local government minister clarified that Wahab’s resignation had not been accepted by the Sindh government and he was still the KMC administrator.

Shah said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had asked Wahab to continue working as the city’s administrator.

He praised the performance of Wahab as the KMC administrator and remarked that he had acted out of his emotions while deciding to submit his resignation.

'Nobody knocks on Wasim Akhtar's door'

Addressing a press conference moments before his formal resignation, Wahab had recalled his development work and said that he worked day and night for the city.

“We built all the major streets. It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not, as I believe the way of the law is the only solution,” he said.

“The Constitution and the law of the land have a solution for everything.”

He said as per the relevant law the metropolitan corporation was authorised to impose taxes.

“When the city roads are submerged, nobody knocks on Waseem Akhtar or Naeem-ur-Rehman’s door; the citizens question me, the government, and the KMC for answers,” Wahab added.

Troubles after flash floods

Meanwhile, Shah said that after the recent rains and flash floods, the problem of mosquitos had arisen due to which malaria, dengue and other diseases had been spreading.

He added that spray machines had been made available at the union council level in the entire province, for which the chief minister had released special funds.

He explained that a spray campaign was underway in the entire province, while the district administration, irrigation department, and local bodies were working together for de-watering.

Zardari's health

In response to another question, the local government minister said the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari was stable, and he had undergone a normal procedure last night.

He prayed for health of the former president who is also the co-chairperson of the PPP.