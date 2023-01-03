 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
King Charles III 'hands baton' to Prince William to ensure 'his message gets across'

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

King Charles III 'hands baton' to Prince William to ensure 'his message gets across'

Prince William will be entrusted with a crucial role by King Charles III’s, said a royal commentator.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the new monarch will be taking a step back from some of the duties during a busy year ahead.

The expert explained to the outlet that Charles and Camilla will be “working very hard as long as their health permits” as the Queen Consort will “take a leaf out of the Queen’s book and step up their engagements”.

"With the larger workload, he won’t be able to concentrate on the causes he has so vehemently in the past, so I don’t think we’ll see him out campaigning for the environment.

“But when the opportunity arises, he will try to get his message across. I think he has handed that baton on to William now,” Jennie added.

She continued: “2023 will continue for Charles and the royal family with getting on with the job” adding that Camilla’s job is a “vital part” in the new year.

