Ghana's tallest man claims he keeps 'growing'

Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, is a towering 7 feet 4 inches tall, just 1 foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, a Turkish man who now holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest man alive.

A local hospital in Northern Ghana initially indicated that Samed had a height of 9 feet, 6 inches (2.89 metres), but it was later found that the clinic lacked the proper measurement equipment, reported the BBC.

Samed has a gigantism diagnosis and has never stopped expanding. Everyone knows Samed better by his alias Awuche. A 16-foot measuring tape was used by a BBC reporter to gauge his height.

"The way they measure me, I cannot say everything is perfect," Awuche told BBC.

The ruler indicated 7 feet 4 inches.

"Wow, so what does it mean?" Awuche asked with his signature smile.

The tallest man alive, the journalist told him, was a foot and 2.8 inches taller than him.

However, the incorrect news of Awuche being the tallest in the world at 2.89m went viral on the internet.

"I'm still growing tall. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too," he responded, exuding optimism.



He added: "Every three months of four months I grow... If you've not seen me for three months or four and you see me, you'd realised I have increased."



In his village, Awuche has grown in fame.

He plans to undergo plastic surgery as soon as he has the money. Due to the excessive growth of the limb, he has skin issues on one leg, the ankle, and the foot.

"That is how Allah chose it for me, I am OK. I don't have a problem with the way God created me," he told BBC.

