 
amazing
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Ghana's tallest man claims he keeps 'growing'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, is a towering 7 feet 4 inches tall.— Twitter/@saadsultansial
Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, is a towering 7 feet 4 inches tall.— Twitter/@saadsultansial

Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, is a towering 7 feet 4 inches tall, just 1 foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, a Turkish man who now holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest man alive.

A local hospital in Northern Ghana initially indicated that Samed had a height of 9 feet, 6 inches (2.89 metres), but it was later found that the clinic lacked the proper measurement equipment, reported the BBC.

Samed has a gigantism diagnosis and has never stopped expanding. Everyone knows Samed better by his alias Awuche. A 16-foot measuring tape was used by a BBC reporter to gauge his height.

"The way they measure me, I cannot say everything is perfect," Awuche told BBC.

The ruler indicated 7 feet 4 inches.

"Wow, so what does it mean?" Awuche asked with his signature smile.

The tallest man alive, the journalist told him, was a foot and 2.8 inches taller than him.

However, the incorrect news of Awuche being the tallest in the world at 2.89m went viral on the internet.

"I'm still growing tall. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too," he responded, exuding optimism.

He added: "Every three months of four months I grow... If you've not seen me for three months or four and you see me, you'd realised I have increased."

In his village, Awuche has grown in fame.

He plans to undergo plastic surgery as soon as he has the money. Due to the excessive growth of the limb, he has skin issues on one leg, the ankle, and the foot.

"That is how Allah chose it for me, I am OK. I don't have a problem with the way God created me," he told BBC.

More From Amazing:

Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment
Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting

Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting
Dog sets room on fire after accidentally switching on hair dryer

Dog sets room on fire after accidentally switching on hair dryer

WATCH: Man fits 710 ornaments in his beard to create world record

WATCH: Man fits 710 ornaments in his beard to create world record
Wife ends 10-year-long marriage due to husband's fishing addiction

Wife ends 10-year-long marriage due to husband's fishing addiction
Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood

Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood
Hippo swallows toddler, then spits him out alive

Hippo swallows toddler, then spits him out alive
Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of 'woman' and 'man'

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of 'woman' and 'man'

WATCH: 'Smart sink' allows people to wash cellphones

WATCH: 'Smart sink' allows people to wash cellphones
WATCH: 'Piano man' plays underwater leaves internet stunned

WATCH: 'Piano man' plays underwater leaves internet stunned
WATCH: Bride makes extravagant entrance on wedding, leaves users concerned

WATCH: Bride makes extravagant entrance on wedding, leaves users concerned

Ad for sandwich maker job infuriates UAE locals

Ad for sandwich maker job infuriates UAE locals