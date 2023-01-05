PML-N asks Punjab MPAs to stay in Lahore for assembly session

The Punjab Assembly in Lahore. Geo News/File

PML-N asks MPAs to stay in Lahore for assembly session.

Party believes there may be situation when all of them will be needed.

PTI has already said it will take trust vote before Jan 11.

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) have been asked to stay in Lahore as their party believes that their presence may be needed for the huddle possibly being convened next week.

The direction came from the party's Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan who chaired a meeting with the MPAs in Lahore on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed in detail the possibility that the Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, may try to take a vote of confidence during the assembly session called on January 9. The meeting also discussed the present numbers game.

During the meeting, the majority of MPAs expressed their concerns over the economic situation, rising inflation and unemployment, sources said. The MPAs said that they could not travel to their constituencies because people would ask them about high electricity rates, petrol prices and an unstoppable increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Sanaullah assured the members that they would address their concerns as soon as possible.

The sources said Sanaullah told the MPAs that the federal government was taking big decisions considering the problems of the people. He said that the party will become more active after Maryam Nawaz returns and assumes her new role as senior vice-president and chief organiser of the party.

Sanaullah said that the federal government was trying hard to get out of the present economic crisis. He admitted that there were reservations within the PMLN about some issues, but there was no grouping and the party was intact. The interior minister also said Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan very soon.

“Imran Khan talks about dissolving the assemblies but does not take steps,” he said.

Meanwhile, after getting the new designation in the party, Maryam Nawaz Sharif resumed her political activities and held various online meetings with the party leadership. She told the party leaders that the performance report of the party’s administrative position would be prepared and submitted to her after she would assume duties of the party’s chief organiser.

The sources said that Maryam Nawaz has hinted at bringing about important changes to the party’s structure after reviewing the performance of administrative position holders. The sources claimed that Maryam Nawaz was likely to come back to Pakistan in the last week of this month.