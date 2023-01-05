32-year-olds to determine winner of next general election

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska by-election on April 10. — APP/File

Second-largest age group is 42 years, with 3.836 million voters

Females aged 32 outnumber males of same age in KP, Balochistan

42-year-old females exceed males in Punjab, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: 32-year-olds top the list of registered voters in Pakistan with 3.8964 million out of the total 122.196 million voters aged 18-100 years and likely be a decisive factor in the next general election, ECP data shows.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan's electoral rolls, the 32-year-old age bracket is followed by 42-year-old people, who comprise 3.8365 million registered voters.

Surprisingly, the number of registered 32-year-old female voters is greater than male voters of the same age in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Balochistan has 92,716 male and 97,403 female voters of this age while in KP, there are 355,378 male and 407,020 female voters aged 32.

In the capital territory, there are 13,721 male and 12,792 female voters aged 32.

However, in the two biggest provinces in terms of population, male voters dominate over female voters.

In Punjab, there are 1,080,116 males and 1,031,607 females, and the total number of voters aged 32 is 2,111,723. While Sindh has 414,266 male voters and 391,393 female voters of this age, and their collective strength is 805,659. The number of male voters in this age group across the country is 1,956,197, and that of females is 1,940,215.

Similar to the 32-year age group, females outnumber male voters in Balochistan in the 42-year age group. The number of female voters aged 42 in Balochistan stands at 99,094, followed by 95,271 males, and their total strength is 194,365.

However, in KP, the male-female number of voters difference is far greater in KP, which is 256,292 and 343,888, bringing their collective number to 600,180.

Punjab, too has a similar situation, where female voters aged 42 outnumber male voters. Punjab has 1,010,634 male voters aged 42 and 1,101,790 females of the same age group, taking their total strength to 2,112,424.

However, in the federal capital, 11,282 male voters have the edge over 10,832 female voters of this age group.

Collectively, 42-year-old female voters outnumber male voters, as there are 461,859 females and 445,641 males falling in the 42-year-old aged group.

Likewise, the overall strength of male voters in this age group is 1,819,120, and female voters are 2,017,463, bringing their collective number to 3,836,583.