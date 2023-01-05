Khloe Kardashian hits gym after claims she uses diabetes drugs to lose weight 

 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Khloe Kardashian recently shut down rumours that she uses diabetes drugs to stay fit by dropping a clip of her hitting the gym.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of her working hard for her chiselled figure.

She wrote on the video: “Now that winter break is over my 6 am workouts are back so I can do carpool but today I am lucky and get to do it a little later! Getting back into the 6am workout groove is tough,' the Good American founder captioned the Boomerang clip.

Dressed up in a low-cut black top, Khloe looked adorable in a nude makeover as she posed a pout into the camera.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star recently clarified claims of her using medication to lose weight.

The speculations started making rounds after Khloe put her abs on display in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Reacting to the photo, a fan commented: “The fact that she uses diabetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing [sic]'.

The reality star quickly clapped back at the comment while stating: “Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 davs a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

