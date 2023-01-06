‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed

The long-awaited Gladiator sequel is finally happening almost 23-years after the epic Roman historical drama was released.

As per the latest reports, Sir Ridley Scott's reportedly moving forward with casting for the sequel. The original epic starred Russell Crowe as former Roman general Maximus.

A new report from Puck News has revealed that the production has now begin looking to cast the lead actors in Gladiator 2.

Moreover, The Sun confirmed the long-awaited sequel will reportedly begin shooting in May with filming locations already selected for Ouarzazate, Morocco.

A source also hinted that the sequel could be 'ready' as early as 2024, reported The Sun.

While plot details of the sequel have remained closely guarded, the outlet further reported the next installment may revolve around Lucius Verus, who was Roman Empress Lucilla's son and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's tyrant character Commodus. He was saved by Maximus in the first film.

Back in 2021, Scott, 85, detailed that Gladiator sequel would be next on his list as soon as he finished work on Napoleon - which stars Phoenix as the French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

The filmmaker told Empire magazine, “I'm already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I've done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

Gladiator, released in 2000, garnered an impressive 11 Oscar nominations and five wins including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell.