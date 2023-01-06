 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed
‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed

The long-awaited Gladiator sequel is finally happening almost 23-years after the epic Roman historical drama was released.

As per the latest reports, Sir Ridley Scott's reportedly moving forward with casting for the sequel. The original epic starred Russell Crowe as former Roman general Maximus.

A new report from Puck News has revealed that the production has now begin looking to cast the lead actors in Gladiator 2.

Moreover, The Sun confirmed the long-awaited sequel will reportedly begin shooting in May with filming locations already selected for Ouarzazate, Morocco.

A source also hinted that the sequel could be 'ready' as early as 2024, reported The Sun.

While plot details of the sequel have remained closely guarded, the outlet further reported the next installment may revolve around Lucius Verus, who was Roman Empress Lucilla's son and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's tyrant character Commodus. He was saved by Maximus in the first film.

Back in 2021, Scott, 85, detailed that Gladiator sequel would be next on his list as soon as he finished work on Napoleon - which stars Phoenix as the French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

The filmmaker told Empire magazine, “I'm already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I've done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

Gladiator, released in 2000, garnered an impressive 11 Oscar nominations and five wins including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell.

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy
BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training

BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training
Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’

Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’
Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll

Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll
Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video

Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video
Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’
BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report

BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report
Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show

Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show
Prince Harry’s memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

Prince Harry’s memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals
The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new streaming record on Spotify

The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new streaming record on Spotify