 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate reluctant to react after Harry targets them in 'Spare'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince William and Kate reluctant to react after Harry targets them in Spare

Prince Harry has levelled some serious allegations against the royal family especially his brother Prince William in his book "Spare" for the first since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spared the royals in their documentary apparently due to some legal issues but the book, which leaked before it's official release, is worse than the British royal family was expecting.

Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare", details his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

William once threw his younger brother to the ground in a row over the latter's American wife, Meghan, according to an excerpt from Harry's autobiography reported by The Guardian newspaper.

Some other serious allegations were also levelled against William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't be able to respond to the allegations through a documentary or book but they have yet to take any measures that will show what they plan to do against Harry.

William and Kate are still following Meghan and Harry Sussex Instagram account, which they stopped using after stepping down as working royals.

Prince William and Kate reluctant to react after Harry targets them in Spare


More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate case: Four more cars seized in Romania

Andrew Tate case: Four more cars seized in Romania

Harry and Meghan vs Royals: Jennifer Aniston's love of gossip reveals whose side is she on

Harry and Meghan vs Royals: Jennifer Aniston's love of gossip reveals whose side is she on

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend, other neighbours remain tight-lipped as Harry and Meghan stir new controversies

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend, other neighbours remain tight-lipped as Harry and Meghan stir new controversies

Prince Harry and Meghan will get a tit-for-tat response from William and Kate?

Prince Harry and Meghan will get a tit-for-tat response from William and Kate?
Prince Harry inviting 'knife' towards Meghan Markle, kids with 'Taliban' confession

Prince Harry inviting 'knife' towards Meghan Markle, kids with 'Taliban' confession
King Charles left with 'nuclear option' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle go 'rogue'

King Charles left with 'nuclear option' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle go 'rogue'
Prince William is 'seething' at 'what Harry has done': 'Cannot forgive him'

Prince William is 'seething' at 'what Harry has done': 'Cannot forgive him'
Prince Harry 'hurting Camilla to make Meghan Markle next President'

Prince Harry 'hurting Camilla to make Meghan Markle next President'

Victoria Beckham defends Brooklyn Beckham 'raw roast' after fans poke fun

Victoria Beckham defends Brooklyn Beckham 'raw roast' after fans poke fun
Olivia Wilde 'keen' on making Brad Pitt her 'rebound guy' after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde 'keen' on making Brad Pitt her 'rebound guy' after Harry Styles split
Prince Harry admits he had 'frosted' manhood at Prince William, Kate Middleton wedding

Prince Harry admits he had 'frosted' manhood at Prince William, Kate Middleton wedding
Sarah Michelle Gellar spills the beans about doing Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar spills the beans about doing Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot