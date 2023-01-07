Prince William and Kate reluctant to react after Harry targets them in 'Spare'

Prince Harry has levelled some serious allegations against the royal family especially his brother Prince William in his book "Spare" for the first since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spared the royals in their documentary apparently due to some legal issues but the book, which leaked before it's official release, is worse than the British royal family was expecting.

Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare", details his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

William once threw his younger brother to the ground in a row over the latter's American wife, Meghan, according to an excerpt from Harry's autobiography reported by The Guardian newspaper.

Some other serious allegations were also levelled against William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't be able to respond to the allegations through a documentary or book but they have yet to take any measures that will show what they plan to do against Harry.

William and Kate are still following Meghan and Harry Sussex Instagram account, which they stopped using after stepping down as working royals.



