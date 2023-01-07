Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Sea View beach

Karachi beach. —Courtesy Tripadvisor

KARACHI: Rescue teams are searching for the body of a young woman who reportedly drowned at Sea View beach Friday with police saying the incident is under investigation.

The police said it is to be seen whether its a case of death by suicide or something else.

The police said that the search was stopped last night as it was too dark. It resumed today in the presence of an uncle from the woman's family.



According to Geo News, police were able to reach the family through documents present in her wallet found at Do Darya.

“We are investigating whether the girl died by suicide or something else,” the police said.

Karachi’s Do Darya is a popular destination for foodies where a large number of restaurants are established along the seashore in DHA Phase 8.