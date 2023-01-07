 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Sea View beach

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Karachi beach. —Courtesy Tripadvisor
Karachi beach. —Courtesy Tripadvisor

KARACHI: Rescue teams are searching for the body of a young woman who reportedly drowned at Sea View beach Friday with police saying the incident is under investigation.

The police said it is to be seen whether its a case of death by suicide or something else.

The police said that the search was stopped last night as it was too dark. It resumed today in the presence of an uncle from the woman's family.

According to Geo News, police were able to reach the family through documents present in her wallet found at Do Darya.

“We are investigating whether the girl died by suicide or something else,” the police said.

Karachi’s Do Darya is a popular destination for foodies where a large number of restaurants are established along the seashore in DHA Phase 8. 

More From Pakistan:

Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification

Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification
Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy

Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday
In no-trust vote, it was PTI versus military, says Fawad Chaudhry

In no-trust vote, it was PTI versus military, says Fawad Chaudhry
To be or not to be: LHC fixes petitions for hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification

To be or not to be: LHC fixes petitions for hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification
‘Support has decreased, but not flood waters,’ PM says ahead of Geneva moot

‘Support has decreased, but not flood waters,’ PM says ahead of Geneva moot
Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'throat surgery' in Switzerland

Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'throat surgery' in Switzerland
Tourists visiting Murree advised to adopt precautions

Tourists visiting Murree advised to adopt precautions
Govt to lift 'undeclared ban’ on madrassahs for opening bank accounts

Govt to lift 'undeclared ban’ on madrassahs for opening bank accounts
‘Rift’ emerges in PTI, PML-Q over trust vote

‘Rift’ emerges in PTI, PML-Q over trust vote
HEC warns against admission in 2-year degree programmes

HEC warns against admission in 2-year degree programmes
PM Shehbaz says IMF officials due in 2-3 days to finalise ninth review

PM Shehbaz says IMF officials due in 2-3 days to finalise ninth review