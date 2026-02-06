Basant returns to Lahore after 19 years as kites rise again under strict curbs

2007 Basant ban lifted last week under Punjab Kite Flying Act, 2025.

Section 144 in effect to maintain public order, religious harmony.

Kites with religious, political, or national symbols are banned.

Basant festival kicked off in Lahore shortly after midnight on Thursday as Punjab formally lifted a 19-year ban, with authorities enforcing strict safety measures to prevent accidents linked to kite flying.

The three-day festival will continue until February 8. The ban, imposed in 2007 over deaths and injuries caused by sharp kite strings and celebratory gunfire, was lifted through legislation last week.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari reached Delhi Gate in Lahore to inaugurate the Basant festival by flying a kite. She said, "The wait is finally over. The festival is about to begin."

Speaking from the venue, Bokhari added, "Women, children, the elderly, and men are all enjoying Basant. No one is disturbing anyone; everyone is celebrating freely. We pray that these festivities continue for three days without any harm."

In an earlier statement, she also said the festival was being closely monitored, with law enforcement agencies deployed across the city to ensure public safety.

She said comprehensive conditions have been put in place to avoid any loss of life during the celebrations. The Punjab government last week promulgated the Punjab Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025, into an act, providing the legal basis for resuming Basant.

In her Basant message, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that kites have returned to Lahore’s skies after 25 years. She urged people to celebrate the festival responsibly, follow all safety SOPs, and make Basant safe for everyone.

She also thanked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for bringing joy and peace back to Punjab and Pakistan.

Under the new law, police officers of sub-inspector rank and above are authorised to conduct searches and make arrests without warrants in cases supported by credible evidence.

Earlier, the Punjab government finalised arrangements for the safe celebration of Basant in Lahore from February 6 to 8, enforcing Section 144 to maintain public order and religious harmony.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, certain restrictions have been imposed during Basant to uphold peace and respect religious sentiments.

The spokesperson said kites carrying images or symbols of holy books, religious places, personalities, political parties or national flags have been completely banned.

However, plain single- or multi-coloured kites without images will be allowed during Basant in Lahore.

The spokesperson said Basant has been permitted as a recreational festival and that no violation of the law will be tolerated.

Under the new law, the use of metallic wire and nylon string is completely banned, while the installation of safety rods on motorcycles has been made mandatory during Basant in Lahore.

The Home Department has issued special security guidelines, directing the district administration and police to ensure strict implementation of all notified rules and regulations.

Vehicles entering Lahore will be subjected to strict checking and scanning, and only legally permitted kite-flying material will be allowed into the city, while prohibited items will be confiscated.

The spokesperson added that aerial firing and the display of weapons are completely banned, with strict legal action to be taken against violators.

Rescue 1122 has been placed on full alert to handle any emergency, while all hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of specialists, medical staff and essential medicines during Basant.